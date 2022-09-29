MP: Bhopal gets its first GIS sub-station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen the transmission network of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has constructed Gas Insulated Switch (GIS) Gear sub-station. This is the first GIS sub-station of Bhopal city and second in Madhya Pradesh.

Its estimated construction cost is around Rs 38 crore and is situated in the densely populated E 8 Arera Colony. It has been energised with the capacity of 50 MVA.

Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that with the functioning of the sub-station, Bhopalís transmission arrangement will be strengthened. With this, Bhopal has also received alternate very high pressure sub-station.

Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company's managing director (MD) Engineer Sunil Tiwari said that by seeing the growing demand of electricity in Bhopal, the need for establishing an additional sub-station was felt. Owing to non availability of adequate land for traditional sub-station and lines, the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company decided to establish a GIS sub-station.

In comparison to Air Insulated Sub-Stations, Gas Insulated Sub- Station needs land. In comparison to traditional sub-station, the budget of constructing such sub-station increases by two- and-a-half fold. But by seeing the electricity demand in Bhopal, such decision was taken. As the equipment is inside the Gas Insulated Chambers, they develop very little snag. In local way of talking, such sub-station is called Maintenance Free Sub- Station.

He said that population of around 5 lakh living in Shahpura, E 8, Arera Colony, Govindpura, Trilanga will be benefitted from it. They will get quality power supply.