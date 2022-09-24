Badnawar cops reunite deaf and mute child with family in 24 hours

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): One lost, deaf and mute boy was safely reunited with his family by Badnawar police within 24 hours on Saturday. The boy has been identified as eight-year-old Rahul son of Girdhari Kataria, a resident of village Kalora under Kanwan police station. The boy was handed over by Kotwar (village's watchman) of village Bakhatgarh to Badnawar police station.

The Kotwar found him randomly wandering in the village. Constable Anil Diwedi started to look for his family on the internet under the guidance of station in-charge Dinesh Singh Chauhan. Later, Diwedi informed the matter to the director of Anand Service Society, Indore Monika Purohit.

She gave the address of a teacher from Dhar who taught in an institution dealing with deaf and mute children of Barkheda near Barmandal in Sardarpur tehsil. On contacting the said teacher, he said that the child used to live in the institution before Covid-19. He also gave the contact and address of Rahul's family who were also in search of him. According to his family, they don't know how he wandered out of the village alone. Notably, the boy seems to be happy when reunited with his family.