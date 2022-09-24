Badnawar: Two get 20-years RI for raping minor

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBadnawar: Two get 20-years RI for raping minor

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Jail/ Representational Image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh):  Additional sessions court on Friday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two persons for gangraping a minor girl a year ago.

As per prosecution, the minor girl was allegedly abducted by the two accused identified as Suresh Vasuniya and Nandiya Bhil from Karoda village and taken to Porbandar, Gujarat on January 3, 2021.  They took her to a lonely place where they constantly tortured and repeatedly raped her for six months. A missing case was registered by the victimís father following which the police rescued the victim from Gujarat. Following medical tests, the POCSO Act was imposed on the accused. After a thorough investigation, charges were framed against the accused. The rape survivor has been shifted to a shelter home for counseling. 

After hearing arguments, additional sessions judge Badnavar Rekha R Chandravanshi pronounced the verdict and awarded the sentence of 2 yearsí RI to the accused and slapped Rs 5k fine each on the accused. Additional sessions judge Badnavar Rekha R Chandravanshi pronounced this verdict.

