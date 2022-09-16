Badnawar: 25-year-old biker dies in road accident 

Representative Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a truck on Thursday night, police said.

According to further details, the deceased has been identified as Sanjay Asharam Bhil, (25), a resident of Chirakhana village in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district. He was going home in Chirakhana village, when his bike was hit by a dumper truck along Petlawad road in Badnawar tehsil.

He was rushed to the hospital in Badnawar from where he was rushed to Ratlam owing to his severe condition. The driver of the truck fled the spot, police said, adding that the truck has been seized and a case has been registered against the driver. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem from where it was handed over to the kin. Police have launched an investigation into the case.