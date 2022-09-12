e-Paper Get App
Badnawar: Campaign against illegal liquor intensified, 20 litres of country liquor seized

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Police have intensified a campaign to check the sale and distribution of illicit liquor in the rural areas of Badnawar town of Dhar district where this menace has flourished in recent days.

As per TI Dinesh Singh Chouhan, acting on a tip-off, police arrested an accused near Kachahari Chowk and also recovered 10 litres of the country-made liquor (toxic Mahua-liquor) from his possession. The arrested person has been identified as Dheeraj Mahesh Pal. Since illicit alcohol can pose a significant risk to one’s health. Later, police officials carried out a parade of a crime suspects. Accused then produced before the court from where they have been sent to Jail. Dheeraj has earlier also been booked under criminal cases.

In a similar incident, the police arrested a woman identified as Nandibai Bhil from Indira Garsen Colony for allegedly selling illicit liquor in the area. Similarly, a woman identified as Savita Vasuniya was nabbed from Ganesh Panchpaniya road for selling illicit liquor.

A total of 10 Litres of illicit liquor was seized from her possession. Although later she was released on bail. In the special campaign run against the manufacture, storage, and sale of illicit liquor, SI Akash Singh, AS Wakle, constables Anil Dwivedi, Yogesh Patidar, women constables Nihal Kunwar, Munni Girwal were part of the campaign directed by TI Chouhan.

