Bhopal: AAP stages protest alleged irregularities in nutrition scheme,demands CBI probe

AAP party leaders and workers protesting at Neelam Park in Bhopal on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Demanding CBI probe, the workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protest against the alleged irregularities in implementation of a supplementary nutrition scheme in state. The party’s state in charge Mukesh Goyal came heavily on the state government over the issue during the demonstration held at Neelam Park on Sunday. AAP state unit president Pankaj Singh said the party demonstrated over the issue at district level in state and handed over a memorandum addressed to the Governor seeking a CBI probe into the alleged scam.

Questioning Congress’ silence over the issue, Singh said that APP will continue to fight over the issue of nutrition to women and children. Recently minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang had cleared the stand of the state government over the issue saying that the department of women and child development will give its reply shortly over the objections raised in the Auditor General’s Audit Report. He denied irregularities in implementation of a supplementary nutrition scheme and said the audit report on the programme was not final.