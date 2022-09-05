Badnawar: Call to accept transgenders in society as equals

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): District judge Sachin Kumar Ghosh said rather than taking potshots at transgenders, we should accept them in society. He said this during a special camp organised at the municipal council office to identify and increase acceptance of the transgenders in the community.

Recently, one transgender has been appointed as brand ambassador of the city's cleanliness programme which is a matter of pride, judge Ghosh said and added that transgender should also get the same respect in the society as other citizens.

He said the city is happy with the election of nine women as councillors, but we will be happier if we are able to elect one transgender as a city councillor.

The camp was conducted by the Tehsil Legal Services Committee where various government beneficial schemes were explained to the transgenders. Additional sessions judge Vishal Akhand assured that they would get benefits of the schemes. In the event, the city council and the Legal Services Committee honoured transgenders Prerna and Ranjana with a shawl, shriphal and a memento. Vote of thanks was proposed by CMO Asha Bhandari.