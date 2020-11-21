Baby lifting case: Myopic CCTVs hindered MYH probe, MGM to install HD footage network

With an aim to prevent incidents like baby lifting in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and other associated hospitals, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College will install high resolution cameras in the campus and hospital premises.

During the investigation in the baby lifting case, it was found that the cameras installed in MY Hospital are not of high resolution due to which the face and other features of the accused couldn’t be seen. Similarly, her vehicle number was also seen faint in the footage which became a hurdle during the investigation.

“We will soon install new high resolution cameras in the campus and in associated hospitals. The step will help in preventing such incidents and also to strengthen the course of investigation,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He also informed that the probe panel constituted by him has completed the investigation in the case and will submit its report on Monday.

Meanwhile, chairman of probe panel Dr KK Arora said, “We have completed the probe as statements of all the responsible persons recorded and all aspects were probed with an aim to prevent such incidents. We will submit the report to the Dean on Monday.”

Dr Arora also informed that they took statements of security in-charge of security agency and also of some more duty guards on Saturday.

Police stuck with CCTV footage

Even after seven days of the incident, city police are still stuck with the CCTV footage to get the clue of the accused. Police had started checking the CCTV footage of MY Hospital after the incident and now checking the CCTV footage near Sanyogitaganj Police Station, where the accused left the baby.

CSP (Sanyogitaganj) Purti Tiwari said, “We are investigating the case and checking CCTV footage of the area to get the trail of the accused. We have checked over hundreds of camera footage and will soon nab the accused.”