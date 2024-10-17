Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Hospital Suptn. To Issue Letters To Resolve Fingerprint Issues Of Patients

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The hospital superintendents, associated with MGM Medical College, in Indore will now issue letters to Bhopal explaining the difficulties faced by patients whose fingerprints do not match the records, ensuring that these patients remain eligible for Ayushman Bharat benefits.

This step comes as a relief for patients, especially cancer sufferers undergoing chemotherapy, who often experience changes in their fingerprints. Once these letters are submitted, patients will receive approval from the authorities in Bhopal to continue availing the benefits under the Ayushman scheme.

Read Also Archaeology Dept Strengthens Security In All Museums In MP Following Failed Theft At State Museum

This move is part of a broader response to a concerning trend in the hospitals of MGM Medical College, where the number of Ayushman cardholders seeking treatment has decreased. Hospitals affiliated with MGM Medical College have seen a 10 per cent drop in the number of Ayushman patients. While 75 per cent of patients previously used Ayushman cards for treatment, this figure has now fallen to 65 per cent.

Given that Ayushman Bharat is a flagship program of both the central and state governments, the decline has prompted college management to take action. A review meeting was recently held in the medical college auditorium, attended by superintendents from all associated hospitals, to discuss the issue.

“Several measures were decided upon to address the situation, including the establishment of dedicated centres for Ayushman card-related services in all hospitals. These centres aim to streamline the process for patients and prevent unnecessary delays,” MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Additionally, the college administration has decided to extend Ayushman Bharat benefits to patients from other states. “To ensure seamless treatment and funding, hospital authorities will coordinate with officials from the patients' home states to secure reimbursement under the scheme,” Dr Dixit added.