ASSOCIATION UP IN ARMS: Misbehaviour With Patwari Flares Up Emotions

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Patwari Sangh from Jawad tehsil of Neemuch district expressed their anger after Jawad municipal council president and vice-president allegedly misbehaved with patwari Vijay Kumar Sevak at the tehsil office.

Sangh members also reported the matter to the district collector submitting a memorandum to tehsildar Devendra Kachawa demanding to book president Sohan Mali, vice-president Suchit Soni and mandal president Sachin Gokhru for threatening a government employee and obstructing the government servant from discharging his duty.

Sevak accused the trio of misbehaviour and threatning the person at his office on Saturday. He said that the trio threatened him citing minister Saklecha of facing consequences. After which, all Patwaris, under the banner of Patwari Sangh submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar.

Sevak alleged that Mali, Soni and Gokhru are pressurising him to prepare a fake report that would help them to construct shops on Ramjanaki Temple land and when he refused to follow their orders, they barged into his office and threatened him. His health deteriorated due to panic.

When contacted, Sevak said that council president, vice-president and mandal president misbehaved with me and hurled abuses on me. They were forcing me to work against the rules, but I will not work against the rules. I have informed higher officials. Patwari Sangh is with me.

Similarly, denying allegations of pressurising the patwari for their own interest, president Sohan Mali said, ‘We did not go for our personal work, if shops are being built, then the business of the village will increase, if money comes to the council, development work will happen, no one has any personal interest, the allegations made are wrong’.

Similarly, mandal president Sachin Gokhru said that, he will always speak for the public and will continue to speak. We are there to serve the public. We have not committed any indecency with the public servant.