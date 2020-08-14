Asaram Trust Manager Death: Accused in cop remand

Indore: The accused who was arrested in connection with the murder of Ajay Shah, manager of Asaram Trust, was produced before court from where he was sent to police remand for two days on Friday. The other accused including the prime accused in the case were still on the run till the filing of the report.

Palasia police station in charge Vinod Dixit said the accused Ashish Rama, a resident of RNT Marg was arrested in connection with the murder case on Thursday. The prime accused Bhaiyyu along with Ashish, Nilesh and another person killed retired engineer Ajay Shah at his place in Manoramaganj area of the city.

Bhaiyyu wanted to grab the plot situated in Palda which belonged to Shah due to which he killed him at a room on the upper floor of the building on the pretext of seeing the room for the rent. Police arrested Ashish Rama while Bhaiyyu, Nilesh and another accused could not be arrested till Friday night.

Ashish was sent to police remand and he is being questioned about his accomplices. The mobile phone of Shah’s caretaker Sheetal is yet to be recovered. She went upstairs after the incident when the accused had snatched her mobile phone and tried to strangle her.

The fourth accused could not be identified till Friday night. The police said that he was Bhaiyyu’s friend and he will be identified only after the arrest of Bhaiyyu and others.