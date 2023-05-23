Aravali Academy science stream excels in state-board exams in Chittorgarh

Chittorgarh: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) recently announced its class 12 results in which science students of Aravali Academy in Kumbha Nagar, Chittorgarh clinched the top position in the school by scoring 100 per cent results.

School director Rajkumar Chaudhary said that Anil Jat secured 91.40 per cent marks, occupying the third position in the district and stood first in school. Sneha Tamboli secured the second position with 90 per cent, Manisha Dhakad third with 89 per cent, Manali Rao fourth with 87.80 per cent and Divya Rathore fifth with 87.60 per cent.

School principal Pankaj Ameta said that all the students in science stream scored more than 62 per cent. 30 students out of 37 secured more than 75 per cent marks in board examinations. School chairperson Neeta Bhatt appreciated the teachers for the results.

Noble School achieves 100% result

Chittorgarh: Noble International School, Chittorgarh’s science and commerce stream students achieved 100 per cent results in Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) examination. Out of 25 students, 19 passed with first division and six with second.

Naman Dashora topped the exam in the science stream and Riya Sancheti in commerce. On this, the students were honoured with garlands and sweets. Dr Nitesh Raj, Nitesh Jain, Jaikishan, Deepak Kumar, Manish Sethia and institute director Sampat Singh Shekhawat wished students a bright future.