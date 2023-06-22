Applicants' Ordeal: Over 4,000 Licence Cards Remain Undistributed At RTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Applicants’ trouble in getting their work done has become a routine affair in Regional Transport Office as the officials find new ways to make excuses to hide their failures.

A Large number of applicants were facing trouble getting their licence cards printed for many months due to the lack of blank cards in RTO but now according to sources, over 4,000 license cards are kept printed in the office for the last many days but have not been distributed to the applicants as officials have failed in matching the records.

“Over 4,000 cards are kept printed in the RTO. These cards are of the applicants who applied for the cards many days ago. Moreover, the officials and clerks have left it on the agents to select the cards and to give them to the applicants,” sources said.

Many of the applicants also alleged that they could get the cards only after paying ‘bribe’ to the touts and agents.

“Indore RTO was starving for cards for a long time and there was a pendency of over 8,000 cards to get printed. However, they received a bunch of 10,000 cards recently and over 5,000 cards were printed in one go. Now, the cards are left undistributed as the clerks and officials are yet to match the QR codes and records to dispatch the cards,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, RTO Pradeep Sharma accepted the delay in distribution of cards and said that he has directed the officials to dispatch the cards immediately.

“We received a stock of blank cards recently and it got printed together. We have ended all the pendency and are providing cards to the applicants at the earliest. We have asked the concerned officials to dispatch the cards and the stock would be distributed in a week,” Sharma said.