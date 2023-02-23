Annual workshop of ISCCM: Importance of ECMO demonstrated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “In case of death of a pregnant woman in ICU, the doctors can save the baby by getting it delivered in four minutes. It becomes the priority of doctors to save the baby when the mother succumbs,” the critical care experts said while addressing the 29th annual conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM), on Wednesday.

Medical practitioners were provided with hands-on training through a series of 14 training sessions organised on the first day.

Ludhiana’s Dr Vivek Gupta shared his experience in performing extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT).

He said that ECMO is not widely practiced at many medical centres in the country, which is why it is crucial for doctors and nursing staff to receive proper training to save the lives of critically ill patients. He also emphasised that increased awareness among doctors and specialists about ECMO can make it more effective in treating patients.

ECMO is a life-support treatment that helps a patient at the time of severe breathing trouble. This support system can be pivotal in supporting the heart and lungs of critical patients.

Co-organising chairman Dr Sanjay Dhanuka said dummies of the human body were kept as simulators in every workshop. The participants were given first-hand practice for deep learning by the experts. Unlike a non-responsive dummy, these simulators were made in such a way that they react like the human body during procedure and training.

During the workshops, nurses and paramedical staff were taught to work in critical care, use of various equipment and to take proper care of patients.

ON DAY II

Joint organising secretary Dr Vivek Joshi and Dr Nikhilesh Jain said the second day of the event will witness over 16 sessions on Thursday wherein more than 1,000 people are expected to participate.