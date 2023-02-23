Indore: 120 kmph; Commissioner Railway Safety begins 2-day track strength test

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day inspection of the 37-km-long Karchha-Barlai section of the Indore-Ujjain doubling project by the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) began on Wednesday. On Thursday, the strength of the track will be tested by running a special van at a speed of 120 kmph.

Under the doubling work on the Ujjain-Dewas-Indore section of Western Railway, the doubling work of about 37 kilometer section from Karchha to Barlai has been completed.

Commissioner of Railway Safety, West Circle, RK Sharma, was present.

Khemraj Meena, PRO of Ratlam division of Western Railway informed that, CRS Sharma checked the railway track, bridges, culvert, approach and level crossing gates on Wednesday. Trolley inspection was done between Dewas and Barlai. On Thursday, the track capacity will be tested by running an inspection vehicle at a speed of 120 km per hour on the newly commissioned line of the section. The doubling work between the 15 km long Ujjain to Karchha section has already been completed. The earth work between Barlai and Laxmibai Nagar railway station has begun.

