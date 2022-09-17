Animal fairs, haat markets banned in Agar Malwa

Representative image |

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the spread of Lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle, district collector Avdhesh Sharma has issued an order under Section 144, banning animal fair or haat markets in the district till further orders.

The decision was taken amid increasing fear of lumpy virus skin diseases among animals. Along with this, the administration has also put a blanket ban on the movement and transportation of animals within the district/state.

Notably, the State Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department had earlier issued a set of advisories to check the spread of the contagious lumpy skin disease in the state. LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle. The lumpy skin disease has been spreading from one animal to another by mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks etc.

In view of the disease, collector Sharma on Friday evening implemented prohibitory orders in the district under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973. Violation of the order will amount to an offence punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code 1860.