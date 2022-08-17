Agar: Governor on one-day visit to Agar-Malwa district on Thursday

Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel will beon a one-day visit to Agar Malwa district on Thursday. He will arrive at 10.30 am at New circuit house, Agar, from where he will go to Baijnath Mahadev temple at 10.50 am.

During his visit, he will stop by Lasuldia Gopal village under Nanakheda block at 11.40 am and review ground implementation of centrally run schemes such as PMAY, health and developmental schemes. He will chair a meeting of the district administrative officers between 1:15 pm to 01:45 pm. Governor will reach the helipad at 2.20 pm and will leave for Bhopal at 2:30 pm.

Read Also Bhopal: Health department issues advisory on monkeypox