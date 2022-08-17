e-Paper Get App

Agar: Governor on one-day visit to Agar-Malwa district on Thursday

During his visit, he will stop by Lasuldia Gopal village under Nanakheda block at 11.40 am and review ground implementation of centrally run schemes such as PMAY, health and developmental schemes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel will beon a one-day visit to Agar Malwa district on Thursday. He will arrive at 10.30 am at New circuit house, Agar, from where he will go to Baijnath Mahadev temple at 10.50 am.

During his visit, he will stop by Lasuldia Gopal village under Nanakheda block at 11.40 am and review ground implementation of centrally run schemes such as PMAY, health and developmental schemes. He will chair a meeting of the district administrative officers between 1:15 pm to 01:45 pm. Governor will reach the helipad at 2.20 pm and will leave for Bhopal at 2:30 pm.

Read Also
Bhopal: Health department issues advisory on monkeypox
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreAgar: Governor on one-day visit to Agar-Malwa district on Thursday

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Opposition raises slogans against Shinde govt before start of monsoon session

Watch: Opposition raises slogans against Shinde govt before start of monsoon session

Navi Mumbai: Lucky winners of precautionary doses get awards on August 15

Navi Mumbai: Lucky winners of precautionary doses get awards on August 15

Large explosion hits mosque in Kabul, killing at least 30 people: Report

Large explosion hits mosque in Kabul, killing at least 30 people: Report

Yediyurappa appointed to top BJP panel ahead of Karnataka polls, Bommai dropped

Yediyurappa appointed to top BJP panel ahead of Karnataka polls, Bommai dropped

New Parliamentary Board: Disappointment for Yogi expecting national role in party

New Parliamentary Board: Disappointment for Yogi expecting national role in party
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes