Ancient Sagur-Bhagur: Faith, Mythology And Amrit Kund In MP's Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The ancient pilgrimage site of Sagur-Bhagur is associated with the Mahabharata era which continues to remain a beacon of faith and devotion for thousands of devotees.

At the heart of this sacred site lies the revered ‘Maa Bagheswari Temple’ and the mystical ‘Amrit Kund’, which not only holds religious significance but also has deep-rooted connections with folklore and mythology.

According to priest Bhupendra Dogre, ‘The site is also mentioned in the Mahabharata, when King Parikshit was cursed and Vaidhyaraj Dhanvantari sent attendants Sagari and Bhaghari to fetch the nectar of immortality.

The Amrit Kund is believed to possess curative powers, with devotees claiming relief from ailments such as paralysis, leprosy, vitiligo and mental disorders after bathing in its waters.’

About a kilometre east of the main shrine stands the ancient ‘Badi Mata Temple’, another significant religious spot where pilgrims pay their respects.

The site is also known as a prominent centre for tantric practices, particularly on Sarvapitra Amavasya, when tantrics and healers perform rituals believed to ward off evil spirits and negative energies.

Adding to its spiritual charm, is the ‘Hari Har Ashram Trust’ which is been serving free food to devotees every Monday night for the past 27 years.

Every year, a grand fair known as ‘Bagheswari Dham Mela’ is organised here during Pitru Paksha Chaturdashi and Sarvapitra Moksha Amavasya.

Pilgrims from across the country gather to take a holy dip in the Amrit Kund and seek blessings from Maa Bagheswari. Local residents emphasise that Sagur-Bhagur should be declared a tourism destination, highlighting its annual footfall of over 50k pilgrims and year-round visitors.

The locals believe official recognition would enhance both its cultural significance and infrastructural development.

