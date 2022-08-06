e-Paper Get App

Amruta Yadav to take oath as Khandwa mayor today

50 corporators too to be sworn in

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 09:35 PM IST
Representative Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Oath taking ceremony of newly elected members of Khandwa municipal corporation will be held on Sunday.

District collector Anup Kumar Singh will administer the oath to the newly elected mayor Amruta Yadav along with 50 corporators during the ceremony organised at Raichand Nagada School premises at 11 am.

State cabinet and district in-charge minister Usha Thakur, former minister Vijay Shah, member of parliament GyaneshwarPatil, MLA Devendra Verma, MLA Ram Dangore, MLA Narayan Patel, BJP district president Sewadas Patel are expected to present during the ceremony.

Followed by an oath-taking ceremony, the municipal corporation’s speaker election will be held on August 8.

