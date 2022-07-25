e-Paper Get App

Khandwa: 12-year-old girl drowns in pond dug up for illegal mining

Her companion Gabru (14) said that they were returning home after work around 4:00 pm and had gone to the pond to wash their hands and feet.

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old tribal girl, Shweta Karkoo, slipped to death in a pond dug for the purpose of illegal mining at Gudi village of Pandhana assembly segment. Reportedly, 10 years ago this pond was dug by the Agro Partha India Company (which constructed the Khandwa-Dedtalai road) for the purpose of mining gravel illegally.

Her family blamed the road construction company and demanded a compensation of rupees 1,00,00,000. Congress leader Randhir Kaithwas has also tweeted to the Chief Minister demanding compensation to the family.

A panchnama was made by Piploda police station TI TS Shinde, but an FIR was not lodged against the road construction company.

article-image

