Khandwa: 12-year-old girl drowns in pond dug up for illegal mining

Representative Photo |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old tribal girl, Shweta Karkoo, slipped to death in a pond dug for the purpose of illegal mining at Gudi village of Pandhana assembly segment. Reportedly, 10 years ago this pond was dug by the Agro Partha India Company (which constructed the Khandwa-Dedtalai road) for the purpose of mining gravel illegally.

Her companion Gabru (14) said that they were returning home after work around 4:00 pm and had gone to the pond to wash their hands and feet. Shweta slipped in the pond and drowned due to deep water. The villagers informed the Piplod police station and after two hours of efforts, her body was found by the divers.

Her family blamed the road construction company and demanded a compensation of rupees 1,00,00,000. Congress leader Randhir Kaithwas has also tweeted to the Chief Minister demanding compensation to the family.

A panchnama was made by Piploda police station TI TS Shinde, but an FIR was not lodged against the road construction company.

Read Also Khandwa: Scores of devotees throng Dadaji Dham on Guru Purnima