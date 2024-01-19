Amrit Bharat Yojana: DRM Inspects Amenities At Alot Railway Station

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In order to assess the progress under the Amrit Bharat Yojana, Kota division divisional railway manager (DRM) Manish Tiwari inspected Vikramgarh Alot railway station. He took stock of various amenities and development projects worth Rs 19 crore underway at the station. Sensing DRM's visit, the cleanliness department at the railway station initiated a cleaning operation.

The area surrounding the drinking water centre was cleared. Upon arriving, the DRM expressed dissatisfaction over discovering a pothole on platform number two. He sought information from the railway department officials present on-site regarding the pit but they kept mum. Various construction projects were underway at the railway station as part of the Amrit Bharat Yojana, including construction of an entrance gate, garden parking facilities, construction of an overbridge and the beautification of Platform No. 1.

Tiwari was accompanied by several key officials including divisional commercial manager Rohit Malviya, divisional engineer (coordination) Sanjay Yadav, divisional engineer station development Ritu Raj Sharma, divisional operations manager Saurabh Jain, divisional safety officer Vinod Kumar Meena, divisional electrical engineer TRD MS Meena, divisional engineer South Ekta Mimrauth and divisional security commissioner Naveen Kumar. Notably, the scheme aims to enhance and modernise railway stations across the country.