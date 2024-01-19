 Amrit Bharat Yojana: DRM Inspects Amenities At Alot Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAmrit Bharat Yojana: DRM Inspects Amenities At Alot Railway Station

Amrit Bharat Yojana: DRM Inspects Amenities At Alot Railway Station

Sensing DRM's visit, the cleanliness department at the railway station initiated a cleaning operation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In order to assess the progress under the Amrit Bharat Yojana, Kota division divisional railway manager (DRM) Manish Tiwari inspected Vikramgarh Alot railway station. He took stock of various amenities and development projects worth Rs 19 crore underway at the station. Sensing DRM's visit, the cleanliness department at the railway station initiated a cleaning operation.

The area surrounding the drinking water centre was cleared. Upon arriving, the DRM expressed dissatisfaction over discovering a pothole on platform number two. He sought information from the railway department officials present on-site regarding the pit but they kept mum. Various construction projects were underway at the railway station as part of the Amrit Bharat Yojana, including construction of an entrance gate, garden parking facilities, construction of an overbridge and the beautification of Platform No. 1.

Tiwari was accompanied by several key officials including divisional commercial manager Rohit Malviya, divisional engineer (coordination) Sanjay Yadav, divisional engineer station development Ritu Raj Sharma, divisional operations manager Saurabh Jain, divisional safety officer Vinod Kumar Meena, divisional electrical engineer TRD MS Meena, divisional engineer South Ekta Mimrauth and divisional security commissioner Naveen Kumar. Notably, the scheme aims to enhance and modernise railway stations across the country.

Read Also
MP: 50-Year-Old Khargone Magistrate Dies After Delivering Baby In Indore
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amrit Bharat Yojana: DRM Inspects Amenities At Alot Railway Station

Amrit Bharat Yojana: DRM Inspects Amenities At Alot Railway Station

Indore: Bow-Shaped Roots Of Peepal Tree Found At 70-Yr-Old Temple, Devotees Worship It As ‘Lord...

Indore: Bow-Shaped Roots Of Peepal Tree Found At 70-Yr-Old Temple, Devotees Worship It As ‘Lord...

MP: 3 Arrested, Search On For Main Accused In Dhar College Girl Abduction Case

MP: 3 Arrested, Search On For Main Accused In Dhar College Girl Abduction Case

Indore Orphanage Horror: Children Stripped, Tortured With Red Chili Smoke; Chilling Details Emerge...

Indore Orphanage Horror: Children Stripped, Tortured With Red Chili Smoke; Chilling Details Emerge...

MP: Mahalaxmi Temple's Donation Box Catches Fire In Ratlam, Cash Burnt To Ashes

MP: Mahalaxmi Temple's Donation Box Catches Fire In Ratlam, Cash Burnt To Ashes