Amid Omicron scare: Nine foreign returnees put under home quarantine in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Nine people who recently returned from abroad have been home-quarantined in Mandsaur district as the district administration has issued an order for home quarantine for seven days. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) has also collected their samples. Sample reports of four of them have come negative and the remaining reports are yet to come.

The administration held a meeting chaired by minister Hardeep Singh Dang to prevent the spread of new variants of Covid-19.

Collector Gautam Singh has instructed the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) and all the SDMs that people arriving from abroad should be home-quarantined for seven days. They should strictly follow the home quarantine period. If any person is found violating the rule, strict action will be taken against him or her, Singh added.

The collector has also appealed to the citizens that they should be more cautious to avoid infection and follow all the necessary Covid-19 guidelines. Collector Singh, superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Pandey, district health officer Dr Rathore and voluntary organisations distributed masks in the city and appealed to the people to be careful.

According to reports, seven oxygen plants in the district were inspected in which Mandsaur, Garoth and Shamgarh were found running, while technical snags were found in Bhanpura, Sitamau, Suwasra and Narayangarh. The administration instructed officials to rectify the faults and service oxygen concentrators which were available.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:56 PM IST