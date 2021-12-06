Madhya Pradesh: Congress will not go to Court against holding Panchayat elections, says former cabinet minister PC Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Bhopal, PC Sharma has said that Congress will not go to the court against the three-tier Panchayat elections which was announced by the state election commission a couple of days ago .

“We (Congress party) are fully prepared for the panchayat elections. Inflations, death of farmers, shortage of fertilisers and unemployment will be the main issues for the elections. Those going to the court against holding panchayat elections have nothing to do with the Congress party,” Sharma told a TV News Channel on Monday.

Several Congress leaders including former chief minister Kamal Nath criticised the state government's move to issue an ordinance, annulling the rotation of reservation and delimitation done by the then Kamal Nath-led government in 2019.

The state government, in the ordination, stated that rotation of reservation and delimitation done in 2014’s panchayat elections will be in effect for the upcoming elections.

There are several petitions challenging the ordination under considerations in the High Court.

The High Court, a couple of days ago, issued notice to the state government seeking its reply over the petitions in two weeks.

