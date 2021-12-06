Madhya Pradesh: Advertisement to expire if IIT Indore doesn’t get permanent director till December

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The wait for a permanent director at the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore continues as the process of appointment could not be made despite the fact that 11 months have passed after the release of the advertisement for the post. If the appointment is not made within this month, the advertisement will expire and the process has to be initiated afresh.

After Pradeep Mathur’s second term as director got over in December 2019, Prof. Neelesh Kumar Jain is performing the responsibility of acting director.

Applications were invited for the post of director till October 1, 2019, for the first time. Since appointment could not be made till one year of release of the advertisement, the appointment process was cancelled and a fresh advertisement was released with calling application till December 31, 2020. More than 11 months have passed, but IIT-Indore’s wait for a permanent director continues.

During the convocation last month, IIT-Indore chairman Deepak B Phatak had said that the process of appointment of a new director was underway. However, the fact remains that IIT-Indore’s wait for a permanent director will be extended if the post is not filled by end-December.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:54 AM IST