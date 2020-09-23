Madhya Pradeh: Corona infected prisoner flees Jhabua jail, guard suspended

An undertrial prisoner, who had tested positive for coronavirus, escaped from the district jail in Jhabua, on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Jail guard Subhash Solanki has been suspended for carelessness.

Deepa aka Deepesh,28, escaped from a COVID-19 care centre, set up in a hostel in front of the jail, when a policeman and a jail guard came to deliver food to infected inmates.

He pushed the duo aside and ran away. The jail personnel chased him but he could not be arrested. The accused who is involved in loot, dacoity, thefts etc was brought to district jail in February.

The escapee had tested positive for the infection on September 20 and was shifted to COVID-19 care centre where he was placed with seven other infected inmates.

ASP Vijay Dawar said police have launched a hunt for escaped prisoner. “Police teams have been constituted to trace him. Jail guard Subhash Solanki has been suspended for carelessness,” he added.