Coronavirus in Thane: With 1,406 new cases, COVID-19 tally in the district rises to 1,61,659

The COVID-19 tally in Thane has gone up to 1,61,659 with the addition 1,406 new cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district reached 4,205 as 33 more patients succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, he said.

As of now, there area 18,101 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,39,353 patients have recovered.

Kalyan town in the district has the maximum number of 4,859 active cases, followed by Thane city-3,658 and Navi Mumbai-3,518.