LANXESS India donates six ventilators to hospitals in Thane

To help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, specialty chemicals company LANXESS donated six ventilators worth over Rs 1 crore to Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital and Bethany Hospital in Thane.

Both hospitals have been provided with three ventilators each. The donation was done as part of the company’s CSR initiative for 2020-2021.

The hospitals, located in Thane will use these ventilators for treatment of patients from neighboring areas.

In the past months, LANXESS India has undertaken various initiatives with regards to minimising the impact of COVID-19. This includes financial support of Rs 2 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) and donation of relief material worth Rs 30 lakh to local authorities in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. This also included collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, through which the company provided over 30,000 free meals to the needy.

Dr. Sameep Sohoni, MS Ortho, DNB Ortho, FICS(USA), Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital said, “We thank the management of LANXESS India for this support and are sure that this donation would help us save more lives and will also give a moral boost to our team that has been working tirelessly for Covid patients for the past five months.”

Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India commented, “In these challenging times, medical institutions and their infrastructure have witnessed tremendous stress. Having identified this as a critical area that needs immediate attention, we have made a humble attempt in easing out the pressure.”