Alot: Three bike-borne masked miscreants rob petrol pump worker of Rs 6.5 L

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another case of daylight robbery, three bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 6.5 lakh from a petrol pump worker on Friday. The incident has been reported from Kharwa-Sangakheda road stretch in Alot town in Ratlam district.

According to information received, the victim was identified as Saddam Khan (32), a native of Kharwa Kalan village, who works at Paliwal Fuels Petrol Pump. He mainly looks after deposits and withdrawal of money from the bank. On Friday afternoon, the victim was travelling by motorcycle to deposit Rs 6.49 lakh in the bank situated in Tal. Spotting an opportunity, three bike-borne miscreants attacked him from behind and tried to snatch the bag containing cash from his hands. In the struggle that followed, the accused dragged the victim for around 50 metres and succeeded in snatching the bag and fled the spot in no time. However, the victim couldn’t see their faces as they were covered with masks. The victim received several injuries around the head, waist, legs and other parts of the body.

He then approached Tal Police Station to file a complaint against miscreants. A probe has been launched in this matter. Police are now tracing the three motorcyclists who fled with cash.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:43 PM IST