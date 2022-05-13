e-Paper Get App
Alot: Illicit liquor worth Rs 30k seized

FP News Service | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:07 PM IST

Seized liquor | Representative Photo
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The local police booked two persons on Friday and seized illicit liquor worth Rs 30k that was being smuggled. As per information received from Alot police station-in-charge, it was revealed that a special team of Bhabhar police was formed after receiving information about a large quantity of illicit liquor being ferried in a car.

Acting on the tip-off, the police stopped a white colour car near Badod Naka on Badod road. The driver was nabbed while he tried to run away. The police checked the vehicle and found 480 quarters of illicit liquor worth Rs 30k in the car.

Police then seized the liquor and the car. During the course of the investigation, the driver revealed the name of the owner of the liqur . A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Excise Act. Further investigation into the case has been launched.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:07 PM IST