Alot: Temple lands auctioned in and around Alot, priests protest

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Failing to stop temple land auction, scores of priests submitted a memorandum addressed to the chief minister on behalf of Lord Krishna and other Gods here in Alot. Members of the Priest Sangh and Kesariya Hindu Vahini post-bearers with Lord Krishnaís idol took out a protest march from Kargil Square to the tehsil office under sweltering summer and submitted a memorandum demanding to stop the auction of land belonging to the temple.

However, even after the protest march and holiday, as per the order of the state government, the land of the temples was auctioned on Saturday. For the past several years, priests from the area have staged protests against the auctioning.

Alot tehsildar Kiran Varwade informed that 20 bighas of land of Shri Ram temple in Alot was auctioned at a rate of Rs 38,000 per bigha, besides 60 bighas of land of Anadi Kalpeshwar temple of Saathi Alot was also auctioned, which was auctioned at a value of Rs 6,610 bigha. The land in other villages including Guradiya, Aakya, Badnavar, Khajuri Solanki, Patan, and Dudavati was also auctioned. The total earnings from land auctioning stood at around Rs 15 lakh.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:48 PM IST