Alot: Sacrificing his ticket for the sake of friendship

BJP candidate refuses to contest polls on party ticket.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising turn of events a BJP candidate has refused to contest elections on a party ticket here in Alot, just to fulfil a promise made to his friend.

As per further details, an aspiring candidate from BJP Pawan Sharma had sought BJP nomination to contest the civic body election from Ward No 11. He had made a promise to his friend Rajkumar Nigam that he would obtain a ticket from Ward 2 for him to contest the election.

Meanwhile, BJP announced a list of its candidates for the civic elections, on Saturday, and Pawan was nominated as the BJP candidate, but not from ward 11 but from ward 2 so he has decided not to contest the polls as the official BJP candidate from ward 11, keeping his promise.

He will now contest as an independent from ward 11 and his friend Nigam would contest from Ward Number 2 as an independent. These announcements have created an uproar among the party members.

BJP Mandal president Vikram Singh Anjan told that the party has announced Anil Chopra as a candidate from Ward No 2.

