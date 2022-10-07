Alot: Land dispute leads to group clash; 20 hurt

Representative Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 20 persons were injured after they were involved in a group clash over a land dispute in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district on Friday, the police said. Condition of eight persons is said to be critical and they were referred to the district hospital in Ratlam.

The police informed that the incident was reported at Gulbalod village near Alot. Police booked 20 people from each group as cross FIRs have been registered in the matter.

In the first FIR, police acting on the complaint lodged by Shankar Singh and Nain Singh, booked 20 people, while on the complaint of Badri Singh and Govardhan Singh from the other side, police booked 20 people from the other group. No arrest has been made so far.

The incident happened around 9 am on Friday morning and is related to 100 bighas of land of four families of Gulbalod village.

One of the villagers, Sartan Singh said that Badri Singh Parihar of the village has encroached 4 bighas of land and a police complaint in the matter was already registered at Alot police station, but the police did not take any action in the matter.

Singh said that the land on which these people are occupying belongs to Nathu Lohar, Madan Lohar, Kishan Lal Sharma and others who have together filed a case in the court.

Earlier, Alot Civil Court declared their decision in favour of four families of the village. Later the matter went to the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court and the matter is still pending there.

Gokul Singh, who was injured in the fight, said that in the morning there was a hearing going on in the village regarding the land dispute on the road when more than 30 people attacked them. After the attack, both the parties rushed to the spot and attacked each other. Over 20 persons were injured in the group clash.