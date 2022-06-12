Alot: Killing a pregnant goat lands man in jail

Pexels

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Court of judge Swastik Sawant here in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district sentenced a person to 15 days of rigorous imprisonment for killing a pregnant goat and also fined Rs 2,000.

Vishnu Bai, a resident of Kasari under Ratlam district had filed a case at Taal Police Station complaining that Vijaya Mogiriya attacked her goat with a sharp point object while her daughter Priyanka had taken the goat to fields for grazing.

After 7 years of trial, the court finally announced 15 days rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 for killing the goat. District Prosecuting Officer Rajendra Sagar pleaded the case.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Main accused of Bhopal blade attack has 32 criminal cases at the age of 38