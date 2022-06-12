e-Paper Get App

Alot: Killing a pregnant goat lands man in jail

Court sentences 15 days RI, Rs 2,000 fine.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Pexels

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Court of judge Swastik Sawant here in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district sentenced a person to 15 days of rigorous imprisonment for killing a pregnant goat and also fined Rs 2,000.

Vishnu Bai, a resident of Kasari under Ratlam district had filed a case at Taal Police Station complaining that Vijaya Mogiriya attacked her goat with a sharp point object while her daughter Priyanka had taken the goat to fields for grazing.

After 7 years of trial, the court finally announced 15 days rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 for killing the goat. District Prosecuting Officer Rajendra Sagar pleaded the case.

article-image

