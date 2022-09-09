Alot janpad panchayat officials accused of making mockery of CM Helpline

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Responsible officials in Alot janpad panchayat here in Ratlam district are making a mockery of the CM Helpline 181 service.

Scores of villagers from Alot and its adjoining villages accused the authorities of closing their complaints without verifying from the complainants whether their grievances were redressed or not or whether they are satisfied or not. Complaining villagers asked the district panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) to take suo moto cognisance into the matter so that villagers would be able to avail the benefit of the helpline.

Thakur Shambhu Singh Tanwar, one of the complainants from the Kishangarh village accusing officials and employees of paying no attention said, on August 29, a complaint was lodged by me on Dial 181 that the charge is not being given to the present sarpanch by the former sarpanch representative. The complaint was closed on August 8 without being redressed.

On September 9, I sought information on 181 for information on my complaint and got a reply that your complaint has been resolved, but my complaint has not been resolved in any way. The question is how it was closed? and must be probed.

Tanwar is not the only person but hundreds of villagers from 90 villages which fall under Alot janpad panchayat had the same complaints.

Notably, once the public lodge their complaint on Dial 181, the team closely observes the complaints being filed by citizens on CM Helpline 181. A 4-level mapping by the department is in place for their redressal, various dashboards have been made for monitoring of complaints and audit by third parties for the quality of complaints being registered at call centres. However, officials and employees are doing nothing here in Alot, accused villagers.

When contacted Jamna Bhide, CEO of Ratlam district panchayat said that she got the information and will serve show cause notice to the CEO of Janpad Panchyat and seek information, since this is a serious matter. This type of activity will not be tolerated. The government has issued a helpline only for the benefit of the beneficiaries.

