MP: Two minors drown in separate incidents of idol immersion

Garoth / Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Two minors were drowned during Lord Ganesha idol immersion in two separate incidents in Garoth and Alot villages of Mandsaur and Ratlam district respectively.

The first incident was reported in Boliya village, close to Madhya Pradesh – Rajasthan border that falls under the Garoth police station limit in Mandsaur, where three kids went for idol immersion along with other locals in the Kanthali river. While other people were busy in immersion, the three minors started drowning.

Villagers somehow saved two kids, Rohit and Lucky, but they failed to save another Shubham Solanki, 17.

Police fished out the body and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem. Police registered a case in the matter.

Another incident was reported in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district where a 13-year-old Yuvraj, son of Prakash Prajapat drowned in the Kshipra river during idol immersion. The deceased was a native of Isampur village and went to the river with three of his friends. After immersion, the quartet was taking bath and went into the deep water and started drowning. 16-year-old Kamlesh, who knows swimming, somehow saved two others but failed to save Yuvraj. The police and rescue team reached the spot as soon as they got the information.

Search operation in the area is going on as the rescue team is yet to retrieve the body till filing the report.

