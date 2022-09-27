Alot: Girl power to the fore; PSC aspirant Rani Patidar occupies KBC hot heat

PSC aspirant Rani Patidar |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Success is attained by those who have a true dream, a true vision and are ready to work hard with complete dedication. PSC aspirant Rani Patidar from Alot town of Ratlam district has made Ratlam district proud after appearing in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), on September 26.

A dream to meet her all-time favourite superstar Amitabh Bachchan came true for Rani. Rani, who belongs to Bina Minvada, a small village in Taal area of Alot town, is posted as Patwari at Khajuri Deora block of Alot.

She made it to the hot seat after clearing the 'fastest-finger-first' round in the show on August 17-18 and sat on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan to play further. It was her knowledge and reasoning skills that helped her make it to the KBC season 14. She answered many questions correctly, she appeared to be strong-willed, and full of determination to be a change agent and inspire others as well in the town. Due to the time-limit, another segment of the show featuring her will be telecast on Tuesday. Notably, Rani is an alumna of Navodaya Vidyalaya, and a PSC aspirant, her father is a small farmer whereas her mother is a teacher.