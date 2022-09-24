e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAlot: Sanitation workers call for action against councillor for casteist slurs

Alot: Sanitation workers call for action against councillor for casteist slurs

As per details, a meeting of newly elected members of the municipal council was held on Friday wherein a verbal spat occurred between the newly elected councillor of ward no 8 Shahzad Khan and inspector Pankaj Umarwal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers struck work and staged a demonstration here on Thursday to press their demands for action against ward no 8 councillors for allegedly using casteist slurs.

As per details, a meeting of newly elected members of the municipal council was held on Friday wherein a verbal spat occurred between the newly elected councillor of ward no 8 Shahzad Khan and inspector Pankaj Umarwal. The sanitation workers approached the police station to seek action against the councillor for using casteist slurs against sanitation workers. Workers raised slogans over the alleged use of casteist words and also demanded that the councillor be called to the police station.

After a wait of two hours, a sit-in protest was staged against the councillor, disrupting the movement of the vehicles. They also raised slogans against the councillor for using abusive words at the council meeting. Upon getting information, CMO Chandrashekhar Sonis, station in-charge BL Bhabhar, naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni, Councilor Pawan Sharma vice president Mahendra Singh Solanki and councillor representative Abhinav Nigam reached the scene and tried to pacify protestors but they remain adamant that the councillor should apologise to them. Councillors finally stepped in to pacify protestors and apologised before them.

On the other hand, Alot SHO BL Bhabhar accepted applications from protestors and assured appropriate action against the councillor. Shahzad claimed that accusations were fabricated against him. He was instructing sanitation workers to perform their duty with sincerity as heaps of garbage were strewn across the ward.

Read Also
Alot: Cops clueless as theft incidents on rise; over Rs 30L stolen in 5 incidents
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Union minister of state visits National Fertiliser Limited Vijaipur

Union minister of state visits National Fertiliser Limited Vijaipur

Sanawad: Pension justice march to be taken out across all districts of state on Sunday

Sanawad: Pension justice march to be taken out across all districts of state on Sunday

Shamgarh: Shops constructed on govt land worth Rs 1 cr razed

Shamgarh: Shops constructed on govt land worth Rs 1 cr razed

Hatpipliya: Rampant encroachment on footpaths results in traffic problems

Hatpipliya: Rampant encroachment on footpaths results in traffic problems

Badnawar cops reunite deaf and mute child with family in 24 hours

Badnawar cops reunite deaf and mute child with family in 24 hours