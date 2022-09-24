Alot: Sanitation workers call for action against councillor for casteist slurs

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers struck work and staged a demonstration here on Thursday to press their demands for action against ward no 8 councillors for allegedly using casteist slurs.

As per details, a meeting of newly elected members of the municipal council was held on Friday wherein a verbal spat occurred between the newly elected councillor of ward no 8 Shahzad Khan and inspector Pankaj Umarwal. The sanitation workers approached the police station to seek action against the councillor for using casteist slurs against sanitation workers. Workers raised slogans over the alleged use of casteist words and also demanded that the councillor be called to the police station.

After a wait of two hours, a sit-in protest was staged against the councillor, disrupting the movement of the vehicles. They also raised slogans against the councillor for using abusive words at the council meeting. Upon getting information, CMO Chandrashekhar Sonis, station in-charge BL Bhabhar, naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni, Councilor Pawan Sharma vice president Mahendra Singh Solanki and councillor representative Abhinav Nigam reached the scene and tried to pacify protestors but they remain adamant that the councillor should apologise to them. Councillors finally stepped in to pacify protestors and apologised before them.

On the other hand, Alot SHO BL Bhabhar accepted applications from protestors and assured appropriate action against the councillor. Shahzad claimed that accusations were fabricated against him. He was instructing sanitation workers to perform their duty with sincerity as heaps of garbage were strewn across the ward.