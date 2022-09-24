Alot: Cops clueless as theft incidents on rise; over Rs 30L stolen in 5 incidents

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Theft incidents are on the rise in Alot town of Ratlam district. Around half a dozen theft incidents have taken place so far. But the police seem clueless as it has failed to solve even a single case.

Though the local police have claimed to have intensified patrolling to keep a check on such incidents, thefts are taking place at regular intervals. In the latest incident, on Wednesday, some unidentified persons broke into a house and decamped with cash and valuables worth several lakhs.

When the owner named Ankit Talera returned, he was shocked to find material strewn across the house. He reported that Rs 6.5 lakh in cash and 400 gm silver had been stolen from the house. A case was registered against unknown persons. Prior to that, thieves had broken into a house located at Ranipura and decamped with Rs 4 lakh.

Earlier, Rs 6 lakh theft was reported from Pandit house at Shankar Mandir road. Another Rs 6 lakh were stolen from the house of Advocate Sunil Verma located at Naya Bazaar area. In a similar incident, Rs 9 Lakh was stolen from a farmer on Kanya Shala road. While the police claim to have launched a drive against thieves but it has not been able to solve even a single crime so far.

