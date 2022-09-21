Alot: Court orders FIR against nursing home

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The court of judge Mrunal Mohit here in Alot ordered Alot police to register an FIR against Sevalay Nursing Home situated here in Alot after one Shankar Singh approached the court.

Advocate Manish Farkiya informed that the court asked Alot police under section 304(a), 325, 294, 506 and 156(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the complainant Shankar Singh claimed that doctors at Sevalay Nursing Home administered wrong treatment to his mother and even grabbed up to Rs 2 lakh from the victim, despite the failure of the operation.

After failing in the first operation, doctors conducted another surgery and later they referred her to Ujjain after her health deteriorated. She died while undergoing treatment in Ujjain.

It was told by the complainantís advocate that the mother of Shankar Singh, a resident of Talod village, was brought to the nursing home from Alot after a sudden stomach ache. Dr RS Chauhan and his wife Purnima Chauhan are posted here. They threatened the complainant and took Rs 2 lakh from the complainant to operate on his mother.

After the operation failed, another operation was done without permission, due to which the complainant's motherís condition deteriorated.

After this, the complainant wanted to talk to Dr Chauhan, but he beat him up and drove him away. Following this, the complainant submitted several applications to the police against Dr RS Chauhan and his wife, but the police did not listen to him, after which the complainant took help of advocate Manish Farakia, Ravi Sethia and Kamal Singh who submitted a complaint before the court on September 16.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the court ordered Alot police to register an FIR against the hospital and investigate the matter.