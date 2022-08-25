Alot: Demand raised to construct garden in place of defunct hand pump

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The resident of Bhabhi Pura intersection, Alot and ward councillor Ashok Draghi submitted an application to have a garden be made on the unused hand pump area near the intersection. Reportedly, the hand pump has been non-functional for many years as its water is unfit for use.

Now people park their vehicles here creating problems for the residents.

Many times, the ward's women have to bear the vulgar language of the owners of these vehicles. The intersection is considered among the biggest intersections of the Alot where major functions like Navratri, Ganesh Puja and others are conducted.

On this occasion, ward councillor Ashok Draghi, Shahzad Khan, Guppy Parihar, AmjadMeo, and others were also present.

