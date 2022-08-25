Alot: Power employee assaulted by villagers over pending bill

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between Kharwa Kalan Electricity Distribution Centre employees and residents of Pipliya Sisodiya village ended in a physical assault on an electricity employee. According to the electricity centre officer Mumtaz Ansari, a team of Khajuri Deoda centre workers including outdoor employee Dinesh Prajapat reached PipliyaSisodiya village to collect the pending amount of electricity bills from villagers.

There, Dinesh was physically assaulted by a group of villagers. Later, the electricity department employees reached Alot police station around 6:00 pm on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to SI Pankaj Rajput demanding strict action against the accused villagers.

After which, village residents also reached the police station and alleged that the power company was extorting money in the name of electricity bills. Both sides were demanding the registration of an FIR against the other party.