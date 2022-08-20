Madhya Pradesh: Alot municipal council prez, vice-prez, councillors take oath of office

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected president, vice-president and councillors of Alot municipal council was held here on Saturday in presence of Ratlam (urban) MLA Chetanya Kashyap as the chief guest.

Newly elected president Mamta Vimal Kumar Jain, vice-president Mahendra Singh Solanki and the councillors were administered the oath of office during the programme.

During the event, an independent councillor from Ward No 2 Shabbir Sah alias Panchi joined the BJP in presence of district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera, MLA Chetanya Kashyap, former MLA Jitendra Gehlot, Mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana.

Leader of Opposition Nagesh Kharol and Congress councillors decided to boycott the programme claiming that the council is already struggling with the financial situation and has no money to pay employees' salary. At the same time, the council also had unpaid electricity bills amounting to lakhs of rupees. Even after that, the council spent a huge sum on the oath ceremony, Congress councillors said.

MLA Kashyap and former MLA Gehlot addressed the programme.

Kashyap said that the BJP dreams that no person should remain without a shelter and the Chief Minister is also engaged in making this dream come true. It is also the responsibility of all the public representatives that the needy people should get the benefits of the schemes of the government.

He added that the elected representatives of the council should work in the public interest without any discrimination, giving new dimensions to the development, and there will be no shortage of money for development works.