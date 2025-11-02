 All Souls’ Day Observance In Indore; Faithful Recall Hope Of Resurrection
Families decorated graves with flowers, lit candles, and offered prayers in quiet remembrance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The human body is mortal, but the soul is immortal was the message delivered by bishop Thomas Matthew, as Catholics across Indore gathered on Sunday to observe All Souls’ Day with prayers and remembrance for departed loved ones.

The bishop reminded the faithful that life was a pilgrimage of belief and that every soul was destined to meet the Lord, where loved ones had already gone before them. He said the day called for reflection on faith’s promise of eternal life and God’s enduring mercy.

Holy Masses were offered in all churches of the Indore Catholic Diocese early in the morning for the repose of souls. The main service was held at Juni Indore Catholic Cemetery at 3 p.m., led by bishop Matthew, followed by the blessing of graves with holy water. Another service took place at Kanchanbagh Cemetery at 5 p.m. under the leadership of Father Sumit Taher, with similar blessings.

Bishop Matthew said death was not an end but a passage into God’s presence, urging believers to live with compassion, hope, and faith.

Families decorated graves with flowers, lit candles, and offered prayers in quiet remembrance. The cemeteries glowed with devotion, reflecting the community’s belief that love and faith endure beyond life itself.

Information about the observance was provided by Father Anthony Swamy SVD and B.A. Alvares of the Indore Christian Media Forum.

