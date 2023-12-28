All Safe: Ammonia Tanker Turtle-Turns In MP's Meghnagar, No Leakage Reported | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): An alarming incident unfolded in Meghnagar's industrial sector when a tanker loaded with liquid ammonia overturned, narrowly avoiding a potential catastrophe. The mishap occurred around 5 pm on Thursday.

The driver, Arjun Singh Solanki, had parked the 50-tonne ammonia-filled tanker on the roadside, applying the head brake. However, as he engaged in conversation with another driver nearby, the tanker unexpectedly began moving backward, eventually overturning and falling into a nearby pit. Fortunately, despite the dramatic overturn, there was no leakage from the tanker, averting the deadly disaster.

The timely intervention of police ensured swift action, preventing a potential disaster. This incident has raised serious concerns among local residents, particularly those living in the proximity of the Krishna Faskem Limited DAP factory of Ostwal Group.

The factory routinely receives dozens of tankers carrying ammonia gas for the production of DAP fertiliser. Meanwhile, SDM Mukesh Soni dispatched the tehsildar to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Calls for heightened security measures and stricter regulations to prevent potential accidents involving dangerous chemicals have gained traction among locals. The SDM emphasised the need for increased caution among factory operators, underscoring the necessity to reevaluate safety measures to avert future emergencies.