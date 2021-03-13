Alirajpur: Theft at police station, car seized for transporting illicit liquor missing from premises

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Bolero car that was seized in transportation of illicit liquor six months back and was parked in Nanpur police station premises has been stolen. The theft in a police station has created stir in the district.

The police have registered a case and received clues about the theft. Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhagwani has confirmed the theft and said he will disclose everything soon.

On October 26, 2020, had seized Bolero car (MP 09 WB0 672) in Soliya village, in which liquor was being transported illegally. A person was arrested and produced in the court. As the case was going on in the court, the Bolero was parked in the police station premises for a long time.

When said Bolero was seized in October, it displayed nyayadheesh (judge) on it. The senior police officials on knowing about the incident instructed the police to catch hold of the miscreants at the earliest. The police said that they have got significant clues about the theft but have not disclosed whether the miscreants have been arrested.