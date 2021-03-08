Alirajpur: Records of land pattas given in last 10 years unavailable with Udaigarh village panchayat

Udaigarh (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): Failing to get a record of pattas distributed in last 10 years, Jobat sub divisional magistrate Shyamvir Singh paid a surprise visit to Udaigarh gram panchayat on Monday and rebuked sarpanch secretaries for not providing required records though it has been more than a month.

On January 29, SDM Singh had asked Udaigarh gram panchayat to furnish a detailed record of pattas distributed in last 10 years. He also asked for distribution status, current situation of pattas and whether allotment of pattas were done as per population map and the way it was done.

Though it has been more than a month, sarpanch secretaries from concerned gram panchayat have yet to submit records. On Saturday, SDM Singh paid a surprised visit at the gram panchayat. His visit shocked sarpanch, sarpanch secretaries and employment secretaries. Revenue inspector incharge Bahadur Singh Makwana, janpad panchayat CEO Pawan Shah and tehsildar Nirbhay Singh Patel were present along with SDM.

On reaching panchayat, SDM asked secretary about the leases inked in last 10 years. He could not produce lease documents. A record of a ledger book, tax book, rent and other information were either unavailable or incomplete. The SDM expressed displeasure and directed panchayat to make entire document available or be ready to face action. The SDM also expressed anger over encroachment on sewers and drainage lines in the village.