Madhya Pradesh: Revenue department overlooks officer’s orders in Barwani district as farmers continue to face problems over land records

Rajpur: At a time when chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making every possible effort to bring transparency in the revenue department to ease work related to agriculture, revenue department officials seem to be making a mockery of it.
A section of villagers alleged that revenue department officials responsible for work related to the agricultural land have been ignoring government and officers' orders for years. As a result, they face problems and get no help.
One such case was reported in Rajpur tehsil of Barwani district wherein farmer Vijay Kumar claimed that his agricultural land was encroached upon by Yousuf, son of Sohrab Khan, and two others, all residents of Rajpur. Kumar said he conducted demarcation of his agricultural land twice and found his claim to be correct.
Following this, Yousuf and two others who had encroached upon filed an appeal at revenue department. Taking cognizance, then sub-divisional magistrate issued a letter on February 22, 2020, more than a year after an appeal was filed. SDM Veersingh Bhadoriya formed a six-member team and passed new order on January 31, 2019, for demarcation again.
The team includes revenue inspector (land record department - Barwani) Kailash Sisodiya as an incharge, revenue inspector Chaganlal Nagraj, revenue inspector Mahesh Dawar, both from Rajpur tehsil, patwari Sunil Nigwla, patwari Deepak Verma and Patwari Vishwas Khanna, all from Rajpur tehsil.
“Even two years after SDM’s order, revenue department officials did not do anything in the matter,” Vijay Kumar said. Complainant Vijay Kumar said he had informed Barwani district collector about his plight through WhatsApp on September 23, November 6, November 18, and December 2, but in a vain.
When contacted Rajpur SDM Abhaysingh Ohariya in this connection, the officer issued a reminder letter to tehsildar Vandana Chouhan and questions about the case. Chouhan did not respond as there was no update in the case.
