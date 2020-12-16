Madhya Pradesh: Revenue department overlooks officer’s orders in Barwani district as farmers continue to face problems over land records

Rajpur: At a time when chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making every possible effort to bring transparency in the revenue department to ease work related to agriculture, revenue department officials seem to be making a mockery of it.

A section of villagers alleged that revenue department officials responsible for work related to the agricultural land have been ignoring government and officers' orders for years. As a result, they face problems and get no help.

One such case was reported in Rajpur tehsil of Barwani district wherein farmer Vijay Kumar claimed that his agricultural land was encroached upon by Yousuf, son of Sohrab Khan, and two others, all residents of Rajpur. Kumar said he conducted demarcation of his agricultural land twice and found his claim to be correct.

Following this, Yousuf and two others who had encroached upon filed an appeal at revenue department. Taking cognizance, then sub-divisional magistrate issued a letter on February 22, 2020, more than a year after an appeal was filed. SDM Veersingh Bhadoriya formed a six-member team and passed new order on January 31, 2019, for demarcation again.