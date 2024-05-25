Alirajpur Robbery: Congress Demands Arrest Of Accused Within 24 Hours, Warns Of Agitation | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Alirajpur robbery incident has seen significant developments following the registration of a case against the accused based on CCTV footage. The police have charged the perpetrators under sections of dacoity. The gravity of the case prompted state forest and environment minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, along with the collector and SP, to meet the victim's family.

Later, Chauhan told the media that discussions were held with the SP and collector to prevent future occurrences of such incidents. The robbery has sparked outrage among local traders, with Congress taking a proactive stance. An Alirajpur bandh, led by the party, received widespread support.

Congress leader Mahesh Patel has issued a stern warning, submitting a memorandum to SDOP Neeraj Namdev demanding the arrest of the accused within 24 hours. He also urged the police to crack down on illegal businesses in Jobat, attributing such activities to the incident. Patel cautioned that Congress would stage protests if the arrests were not made promptly.

In response, SP Rajesh Vyas announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the identification of the robbers. Additionally, a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to expedite the investigation.

The robbery, which took place on Friday, involved approximately eight armed miscreants who stormed a jewellery shop in Jobat. The assailants, wielding weapons and riding three bikes, attacked the shop owner, a woman, with a sharp weapon on her neck before fleeing with 5 to 8 kg of silver jewellery.