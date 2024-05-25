MP Updates: Power Staff Brutally Thrashed In Jabalpur; 3 Dead After Car Rams Into Culvert In Raisen; Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two staff of the state electricity department, including one outsourced, were brutally beaten up by the locals during repair work in Jabalpur on Friday evening.

The two employees were out for power maintenance work when a dispute broke out with the residents over cutting a branch of a tree. Irked, locals thrashed them in the middle of the road. The video is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred at Aga Chowk of the Lordganj police station in Jabalpur.

The two victims have been identified as linemen Devendra Patel and Vishnu. They have sustained fracture in hands, severe injuries on head and nose.

VIDEO | Power Dept’s outsourced staff brutally beaten by locals over cutting a tree branch during repair work in Jabalpur#Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #Tree pic.twitter.com/OLICTF1qOc — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 25, 2024

3 killed, one injured after car rams into culvert in MP's Raisen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three men were killed and one sustained injuries when their car rammed into a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on National Highway 45 near Bareli, some 100 km from district headquarters, in the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, an official said.

The speeding car rammed into a culvert, killing two of the occupants on the spot, Bareli police station in-charge Vijay Tripathi said.

The victims, Mahendra Yadav (40) and Rajesh Yadav, died on the spot, while Raja Yadav (34) succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Bhopal on Saturday morning, he said.

Another seriously injured person is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal, the official said. (PTI)