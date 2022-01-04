Alirajpur: Residents accuse coloniser of fraud

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents here have submitted a memorandum to collector Manoj Pushp accusing a coloniser of selling them illegal plots and failing to formalize the registration.

Sanjay Malu and Vijeet Jain alleged that a coloniser Arvind Yogi had sold plots to them but never completed the registration process.

Yogi also threatened them refusing to return the amount paid for the plot.

The complainants said that they had purchased three plots of 2,700 square feet in Maruti Nagar at the rate of Rs 1,351 per square feet. They paid Rs 17 lakh to him on July 6, 2020 but Yogi never completed the registration process.

The complainants later realised that it was an agricultural land not suitable for developing homes and Yogi had sold plots using forged documents.

The letter also stated that Yogi had accepted the amount at Finance Office, Hatgali and the CCTV camera would have captured their activity.

They demanded to register a case against Yogi under sections 420,120(B), 467,468,471 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:05 PM IST